Erica Mena Dropped From “Hush” Cast As Spice Incident Fallout Continues

The fallout of her viral Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta moment continues to hit Erica Mena. The Allblk network has announced that Mena will no longer appear in their original drama, Hush. "We do not condone Erica Mena's reprehensible comment. She will be featured in the upcoming season of Hush, set to premiere later this year, as production was completed months ago. But in the event of additional seasons, she will not be part of the cast. Mena had appeared in all eight episodes of Season 1 of the show.

The news comes a little over a week after Mena was dropped from Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta. “Working hand-in-hand with our partners, viewers will see the impact of Erica Mena’s remarks play out over the final three episodes of the season. Effective immediately, she will not appear in the next season of Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta," read a statement from the show's producers. All this stems from Mena calling fellow L&HH:A cast member Spice a "monkey" during a recent episode of the show.

Debate Rages Over Erica Mena "Monkey" Moment

However, the debate regarding what Mena said is far from over. Jess Hilarious, co-host of The Breakfast Club, gave a passionate defense of Mena in recent days. "That's what I don't get. Every time they get into it, Erica Mena, they always bring that shit up. That's the only thing they can say about her, is something about her son. That's what's fucked up. What's wrong with her son? I don't think Erica was using it as a racial slur. Maybe Spice [looks] like a monkey to her. Whatever the fuck you look like, you look like. And the fact that they found it back in the dizzle, and it come on now, and then you choose to fire her for the backlash. You not even protecting your cast like you did."

Meanwhile Spice, the victim of Mena's verbal faux pas, has started to get some flak herself. In the show's most recent episode, Spice can be heard calling co-star Bambi Benson a "giraffe". While "giraffe" doesn't carry the same racial implications as "monkey", there are more than a few people that believe Spice should also be removed from the show for that comment. This all remains a developing story and we'll have any updates as and when they emerge.

