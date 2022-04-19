ALLBLK
- TVErica Mena Dropped From "Hush" Cast As Spice Incident Fallout ContinuesMena has been dropped from yet another project.By Ben Mock
- TVOmarion To Star In Series Based On His LifeOmarion may be at odds with his former group mates, but that is not stopping his bag, having secured a TV series about his life.By Precious Gibson
- TVReginae Carter Talks Hosting "Social Society" & Wanting To Star In A 50 Cent ProductionWith famous parents like Lil Wayne and Toya Johnson, Reginae has grown up in the spotlight. Her latest gig is as a host on ALLBLK's weekly series and she spoke with us about the show, balancing yet another business move, looking to her parents as motivation, and why she has an advantage because she knows what it's like in the hot seat.By Erika Marie