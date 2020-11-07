Safaree Erica Mena
- RelationshipsErica Mena & Safaree's Divorce Finalized, Safaree Issued Child SupportThe two came to a mutual agreement, resulting in Safaree paying $4,305 a month.By Lawrencia Grose
- RelationshipsErica Mena & Safaree Sell Their Home For $1.3M Following DivorceErica and Safaree are officially done with each other and moving on with their lives.By Lawrencia Grose
- MusicSafaree Addresses His Critics: "I’m So Glad I Don’t Give a Sh*t What None of Y'all Think"All in an effort to promote his new song, "Liar," however.By Taya Coates
- Original ContentInstagram Gallery: Erica Mena's Pregnancy LooksPregnant "Love & Hip Hop" star Erica Mena looks as flawless as ever.By Taya Coates
- GramSafaree & Erica Mena Party It Up Following Fake Divorce AnnouncementSafaree and Erica Mena are doing just fine after a turbulent week.By Alexander Cole