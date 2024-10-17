Nicki Minaj Fans Suspect She Shaded Erica Mena In Cryptic Rant Amid Safaree Drama

Nicki's latest rant has fans speculating.

Lately, things have gotten heated between Safaree and his ex-wife Erica Mena. Earlier this week, Mena exposed Safaree for trying to lower his monthly child support payments despite allegedly only seeing his kids 16 times this year. He went on to share security footage which appears to show Mena allegedly assaulting him physically in front of their children. "I have to put myself first," Safaree explained upon unveiling the security footage. "Because I'm either gonna end up in jail or worse because Im dealing with someone who's anger management is nonexistent."

In response, Mena went on a lengthy Instagram rant, in which she accused Safaree of having allegedly "violated her body" shortly before the footage was captured. "I wanted answers on why he would put my health in jeopardy but he's not admitting that part," she wrote in part. Now, it looks as if another one of Safaree's exes might be throwing shade.

Nicki Minaj Urges Viewers To "Be Careful What You Ask For"

In a clip, Nicki Minaj delivers a cryptic message, urging viewers to "be careful what you ask for." Some social media users are speculating that this was directed at Mena. This is unconfirmed, but it wouldn't come as a huge surprise considering the shade Mena has thrown in the past. For those who don't recall, Safaree called his breakup with Nicki the “biggest struggle” he's had to overcome earlier this year.

Mena quickly made it clear that she didn't appreciate this in the slightest. “… I will FOREVER be embarrassed,” she wrote following his revelation. “I gave sis these incredible beautiful babies. He don’t even talk or care about his seeds this much online or [in] real life.” What do you think of fans speculating that Nicki Minaj threw shade at her ex Safaree and Erica Mena? Do you agree or not? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.