Roddy Ricch Confirms CJ Francis Is A Fraud After Kendrick Lamar Ghostwriting Accusations: Report

Even more smoke for CJ is coming via a DJ Akademiks claim.

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares
CJ Francis IV is catching a lot of smoke these days amid claims that he ghostwrote for Kendrick Lamar and other artists. Moreover, DJ Akademiks recently tweeted that he apparently spoke to Roddy Ricch, supposedly one of these other artists, who claimed that Francis is not for real. "Spoke with Roddy Ricch," Ak wrote on Sunday night (April 14). "According to him CJ FRANCIS a complete fraud.. Roddy was open to collaborate with others for his Feed The Strets 3 about 2 years ago project and basically this dude he never met and no songs ever got put out that he collabed on. The voice note that [released] was Roddy checking him 2 years ago for claiming he was writing for Roddy Ricch."

Furthermore, you can see fans antagonizing CJ Francis in the comments section of the post below, with some defenses too. After all, this is all still speculative, although some possible proof mounted up against these claims of ghostwriting recently. Specifically, these related to older demos of Kendrick Lamar's "N95" than his alleged version of the song that K.Dot used as a reference track. Also, CJ Francis himself had this to say: "I had nothing to do with that song. Nor do I have anything to do with it being posted online."

As such, none of this really seems to be his fault, so perhaps fans should attribute blame to two tweets that went viral on the subject instead. "Quentin Miller associate CJ Francis IV ghostwriting for Kendrick Lamar," a Twitter user's incendiary remarks on the matter read, kicking this whole thing off. "This is his demo of N95 (2022). I’d say this is a collab, but his name isn’t on the credits [ghost emoji]." "My boy CJ Francis IV wrote on the Kendrick project man," another now-viral tweet from a user back in 2022 read. "I’m so f***in gassed for my boy!!!! He one of the most talented people in the world bro this s**t is so next level!!!"

Meanwhile, this all is obviously notable thanks to the Kendrick and Drake beef that's dominating hip-hop discourse right now. Regardless, do these words from Roddy and Ak seal the deal on all this or are you still skeptical? Whatever the case, let us know in the comments down below. Also, check back in with HNHH for more news and the latest updates on Roddy Ricch, DJ Akademiks, the CJ Francis situation, and Kendrick Lamar.

