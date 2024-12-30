Memphis Bleek Calls Cap On Dame Dash's Claims That Jay-Z Ghostwrote For Him

The Roc is still at odds.

Dame Dash has a lot to say about Jay-Z and Roc-A-Fella these days, whether it's through his network or through interviews with the likes of The Art Of Dialogue. In the latter's case, he recently alleged that Hov ghostwrote for Memphis Bleek. "I don’t think Bleek wanted to take over [Roc-A-Fella]," Dame claimed.

I don’t think he had the ability to. Jay was writing a lot of his rhymes. So if Jay retired, that meant he was out of business as well. [...] I can understand Bleek’s loyalty to Jay. Because he had Jay as a ghostwriter. [...] I probably shouldn’t have said that... I didn’t think it was a secret, I thought everybody knew."

As you probably know very well, ghostwriting allegations are nothing to take lightly in the hip-hop world, so Memphis Bleek had a strong response to Dame Dash's claims about him and Jay-Z. "He wilding right now bro," Bleek responded to a fan on Twitter asking about it. "I wish maybe I still be lit," he responded to another fan, eventually publishing a series of tweets on the matter. "And people said I was whack so if Jay wrote for me he whack [too]. [...] These type of conversations Dame sparking is the reason #RocSolidPod gotta Drop!! 2025 we talking bout all this s**t."

Memphis Bleek Denies Dame Dash's Jay-Z Claims

Furthermore, this contributes to a lot of narratives and discussions that Memphis Bleek and Dame Dash are engaging in these days concerning Jay-Z and Roc-A-Fella. Chief among them is Hov's sexual assault lawsuit and all the controversy, support, condemnations, and questions that have followed. In Bleek's case, he remains supportive of his alleged ghostwriter through it all, even if the actual situation itself is far too vague and contradictory to trust any one side fully without a court of law's determinations.