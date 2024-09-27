Daylyt Addresses Rumor He Helped Drake Write “Back To Back”

According to Daylyt, he could have made a significant contribution to the track.

During a recent interview, Daylyt decided to set the record straight regarding some ongoing rumors that he secretly helped Drake write "Back To Back." He called into HipHopDX‘s The Bigger Picture earlier this week to discuss, clarifying that he wasn't solely behind the Meek Mill diss track. According to him, however, he still might have had a lot to do with its creation.

Daylyt explained that while he didn't write the song, he did offer Drake some advice at the time, which ultimately lines up with its concept. “I can clear the air right now,” he began. “No, I did not write ‘Back to Back.’ I’ll just put that out there. I’ll leave that in the air.”

Daylyt Explains How He May Have Indirectly Inspired "Back To Back"

“Now, what I can say — and I’ll say this publicly — I may have been some inspiration to the concept of the record," Daylyt continued. “In the midst of that beef after ‘Charged Up’ dropped, I most definitely was like, ‘Aye, bro. You gotta drop some sh*t back to back. You need to run some sh*t back to back to back.’ I just kept saying, ‘Back to back.’ And then that became, I guess, the idea of the record... I was like, ‘Don’t give [Meek] no time to reply. Just double up on him.’ And that concept alone turned into an actual record.”