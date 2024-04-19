Travis Scott Receives Praise From The Barbz After Scintillating "FTCU (SLEEZEMIX)" Verse

Travis Scott is easily one of the biggest artists in hip-hop right now. Overall, his album Utopia was a bit polarizing, however, it was still one of the biggest albums of 2023. Furthermore, he went on a tour that also did extremely well. Now, he is on a bit of a break, however, he is still very much in high demand. Even if his features have been hit or miss, artists know that his fanbase will consume anything he does. The artist streams incredibly well, and it has led to appearances on major albums and song remixes.

On Friday, Scott was on Nicki Minaj's SLEEZEMIX version of "FTCU." This new version of the track also came with features from the likes of Chris Brown and Sexyy Red. You can listen to the official audio, below. As you will hear, Scott got his very own beat switch. This is kind of amusing when you consider how Scott is known for his beat switches and expensive-sounding production. Either way, he certainly delivers a solid performance here.

Travis Scott x Nicki x Chris Brown x Sexyy Red

As you can see in the tweets below, fans were feeling Scott's performance on the track. There was a whole lot of praise being dished out, especially from the Barbz. It felt like the Barbz used to hate Scott thanks to the Queen and Astroworld sales debacle. However, now, everyone has made up, and some solid music is being created. If you can get praise from the Barbz, it is an accomplishment in and of itself. Hopefully, Scott uses this verse to build momentum for more solo material.

Fans React

