Nicki Minaj Speaks On People Who Consistently Use Others

Nicki Minaj's fans will famously follow her wherever she goes. The Barbz are notoriously ruthless in online spaces and have been showing up in bulk to her Pink Friday 2 tour shows all year. Unsurprisingly, the Barbz listen whenever Nicki speaks which is why she's made a habit of going live on various social media platforms to talk with them over the years. That was the case recently when she seemingly didn't have anything specific to talk about but accidentally stumbled into a memorable moment.

Nicki discussed "users," also known as people who consistently use others to get what they want. "They don't stop being users. They stop using that person and they go on to another and another," she said during a livestream. Because she was unspecific, fans ran to some wild places trying to find out who she may be talking about. Some think she's talking about artists who collaborate with her and then turn around and take shots at her afterward. Others thought she might even be talking about certain members of her own fanbase. Check out some of the debate among her fans reacting to the comments below.

Nicki Minaj Discusses "Users"

Speaking of fans in Nicki Minaj's comments, right now they all seem to want one thing. A few weeks ago she announced that she and Sexyy Red teamed up for a special remix of her song "FTCU." The track originally came from her new album Pink Friday 2 which dropped last year. It's been weeks since the announcement and there hasn't been any updates on the song yet.

Fans got particularly impatient when Nicki recently took to Twitter to wish Sexyy Red a happy birthday. Though plenty of fans also shared wishes with Nicki's collaborator, others felt like it was yet another tease in the direction of their upcoming song. What do you think about Nicki Minaj's discussion of "users?" Who do you think she's referring to when she talk about those who just repeatedly use others? Let us know in the comment section below.

