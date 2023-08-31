Drake Says He Belongs In Jail With Young Thug In New Snippet

The hype for Drake’s new album For All The Dogs is reaching a fever pitch. After teasing the project on his “It’s All A Blur” tour all summer it appears to finally be close. The rapper shared the album cover on Instagram and despite one highly anticipated release date coming and going with no new album, fans are still dying for any information. Now a snippet of new music from the project is circulating online but fans are hung up on what is said in the clip.

Drake has long dealt with an artistic push and pull over his “realness.” The rapper has long faced criticism from fans for things like his fake Jamaican accent and the exaggeration of his past experiences. That came up once again when fans heard the new snippet from For All The Dogs. “I should probably be in there with Thug and them” he says on the track. Fans reacted to the statement about how you’d expect. “Bro he far from this life why lately he, been acting gangsta,” reads the top comment on a repost of the short clip. “Why bruh wanna be gangsta the past few years,” another agrees. Check out the snippet of new music below.

Drake Thinks He Should Be In With Young Thug

Earlier this week, Drake fans found that the rappers website was directing them on a scavenger hunt around its various pages. The web page prompted fans to uncover a secret code and enter it. While some believed that cracking the code could reveal some more information about For All The Dogs, it turned out to be a competition to win tickets to the rapper’s ongoing tour.

Another reason why fans think For All The Dogs could be arriving soon is Drake’s newest merch drop. His new merch features content directly related to the album which has led plenty of fans to speculate that it could be arriving any day now. What do you think of Drake’s claim that he should be locked up alongside Young Thug? Let us know in the comment section below.

