Missy Elliott’s Mom Wows Fans During Hall Of Fame Induction Appearance

Missy Elliott’s mother, Patricia Elliott, had fans mistaking the two for sisters after her appearance at her daughter’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, last week. When Missy shared a picture of her mother’s look for the event on social media, over the weekend, fans couldn’t believe their eyes.

Sharing her mother's selfie, Missy wrote on Twitter: “My mom never seen me perform live be4 because I said Lord she gonna gag hearing some of these songs live. But I couldn’t have her miss my induction in the Rock & Roll hall of fame I said momma close ya ears when I say sumn crazy [crying face emojis] This her at @rockhall.”

Missy Elliott Performs In Atlanta

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 12: Missy Elliott performs onstage during the Strength of a Woman's MJB “Celebrating Hip Hop 50” Concert in Partnership with Mary J. Blige, Pepsi, and Live Nation Urban at State Farm Arena on May 12, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images for Strength Of A Woman Festival & Summit)

Fans celebrated Patricia Elliott's beauty in response. “Mom?! She looks like your sister!! She’s a beautiful lady," one user replied. Another wrote: “I’m still gobsmacked that this woman is your mother and not like, your sister or a cousin of the same age… Whew.” Check out the post below.

Patricia Elliott At The Rock & Roll Hame Of Fame Induction

Funfact🤣My mom never seen me perform live be4 because I said Lord she gonna gag hearing some of these songs live🫣😩 but I couldn’t have her miss my induction in the Rock & Roll hall of fame I said momma close ya ears when I say sumn crazy😩🤣 This her at @rockhall 🤗💜 pic.twitter.com/HoSn5jKdHt — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 6, 2023

Missy had spoken about her mother's attendance during her induction speech, at the event, last Friday. She said: “I have to thank my mother who is here. My mother has never seen me perform in my whole entire career. But lemme tell you, wait, it’s not my mother’s fault. I most definitely didn’t wanna be saying she’s a bitch, no minute man, don’t fail me now, all of these records. I never wanted my mother to come to a show to hear me curse, ’cause you know, she from the church. But this night is so important and I wouldn’t have it no other way. Mommy, I thank you for allowing me to write on your walls songs.”

