Missy Elliott’s Mom Wows Fans During Hall Of Fame Induction Appearance

Missy Elliott’s mother, Patricia Elliott, had fans mistaking the two for sisters after her appearance at her daughter’s Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, last week. When Missy shared a picture of her mother’s look for the event on social media, over the weekend, fans couldn’t believe their eyes.
Sharing her mother's selfie, Missy wrote on Twitter: “My mom never seen me perform live be4 because I said Lord she gonna gag hearing some of these songs live. But I couldn’t have her miss my induction in the Rock & Roll hall of fame I said momma close ya ears when I say sumn crazy [crying face emojis] This her at @rockhall.”
Missy Elliott Performs In Atlanta
Fans celebrated Patricia Elliott's beauty in response. “Mom?! She looks like your sister!! She’s a beautiful lady," one user replied. Another wrote: “I’m still gobsmacked that this woman is your mother and not like, your sister or a cousin of the same age… Whew.” Check out the post below.
Patricia Elliott At The Rock & Roll Hame Of Fame Induction
Funfact🤣My mom never seen me perform live be4 because I said Lord she gonna gag hearing some of these songs live🫣😩 but I couldn’t have her miss my induction in the Rock & Roll hall of fame I said momma close ya ears when I say sumn crazy😩🤣 This her at @rockhall 🤗💜 pic.twitter.com/HoSn5jKdHt
— Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) November 6, 2023
Missy had spoken about her mother's attendance during her induction speech, at the event, last Friday. She said: “I have to thank my mother who is here. My mother has never seen me perform in my whole entire career. But lemme tell you, wait, it’s not my mother’s fault. I most definitely didn’t wanna be saying she’s a bitch, no minute man, don’t fail me now, all of these records. I never wanted my mother to come to a show to hear me curse, ’cause you know, she from the church. But this night is so important and I wouldn’t have it no other way. Mommy, I thank you for allowing me to write on your walls songs.”
