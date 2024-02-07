Missy Elliott Remakes Her Own Classic Music Videos After Finding The Original Outfits

The video had fans of her classic work delighted.

2023 Strength Of A Woman Festival - Day 2 - Mary J Blige: Celebrating 50 Years Of HipHop Concert

Missy Elliott has as iconic of a legacy in hip-hop as anyone. While much of that has to do with her rhymes, it also extends to her music videos. Her bizarre and unflinching style made for some of the most unique visuals of her era and dozens of artists have cited her works as influence over their own videos. One person whose aware of just how iconic her works are is Missy herself. So when she recently stumbled upon the original outfits from some of her iconic works, Missy took the chance to recreate them.

"Yooooo so I found all my ORIGINAL outfits I wore in some of my most ICONIC videos & I decided to see what I would look like in these fits in the year 2024 so I wanted to show yall me in the ORIGINAL clothes" she captioned a sleek video of herself trying on numerous outfits. She also provided specific citations as to which videos the looks are from. "“The Rain” 27 YEARS AGO, “Hotboyz” 25 YEARS AGO, “Sock it To Me” 27 YEARS AGO, “Beep Me 911” 26 YEARS AGO, “Gossip Folk” 22 YEARS AGO" she types. She also concluded the post with a positive message about how far she's come since wearing most of those fits. "I went back in time WOW😱🔥Heavenly Father I thank you! I’ve come along way!" her caption concludes. Check out the fantastic video below.

Missy Elliott Sporting Some Of Her Classic Looks

Late last month, Missy Elliott made a memorable appearance at the Kennedy Center Honors. She joined Rapsody, MC Lyte, and Monie Love in a series of performances meant to pay tribute to Queen Latifah. Latifah was being honored by the Kennedy Center for her years of contributions to rap music and popular culture as a whole.

What do you think of Missy Elliott recreating some of her classic music video looks? What's your favorite Missy Elliott music video of all time? Let us know in the comment section below.

