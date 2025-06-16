Despite LeBron James still playing at an extremely high level at the age of 40, he is still technically in the twilight of his NBA career. It's been a decorated one, as many of you know, of course. Four NBA titles, 21 All Star and All-NBA selections, four-time Finals MVP, four regular season MVPs, the list of accolades goes on. Because of how long he's been great and the IQ he possesses, the fans and the media have debated what his future will when he hangs up 23.

Some of wondered if he will become a GM, or as fans like to joke, the LeGM, of an NBA franchise. However, many have also debated whether or not LeBron James would make a fine LeCoach. There have been great examples throughout the league's history of former players succeeding on the sidelines.

You have names like Phil Jackson, Pat Riley, Bill Russell, Tom Heinsohn, Steve Kerr, and more. But it hasn't always worked out either. Earl Watson, Kurt Rambis, and Jacque Vaughn are a few that come to mind. So with hit-and-miss history in mind but also with LeBron James being an astute basketball mind, would he ever consider becoming one?

LeBron James Retirement

Well, thanks to a recent a clip from Complex Sports, we have our answer. James was asked by a fan on the most recent episode of his podcast, Mind the Game, and he completely ruled it out. "There's no way. There's no way guys. Appreciate the kind question, but it ain't happening. No team," he said while laughing with former player/coach, Steve Nash.

The new co-host of his pod begged him to not go into the profession either, which is a bit hilarious to see. The Phoenix Suns point guard also tried the head coaching gig out with the Brooklyn Nets during the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era and it didn't end well.

James could of course change his mind as retirement continues to loom over him. But we will have to wait and see.

