LeBron James Reveals Whether Or Not He Would Become An NBA Coach

BY Zachary Horvath 1032 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NBA: Playoffs-Minnesota Timberwolves at Los Angeles Lakers
Apr 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) on the court during the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea via Imagn Images
This has been a question that has swirled around LeBron James as he's gotten towards the end of his playing career.

Despite LeBron James still playing at an extremely high level at the age of 40, he is still technically in the twilight of his NBA career. It's been a decorated one, as many of you know, of course. Four NBA titles, 21 All Star and All-NBA selections, four-time Finals MVP, four regular season MVPs, the list of accolades goes on. Because of how long he's been great and the IQ he possesses, the fans and the media have debated what his future will when he hangs up 23.

Some of wondered if he will become a GM, or as fans like to joke, the LeGM, of an NBA franchise. However, many have also debated whether or not LeBron James would make a fine LeCoach. There have been great examples throughout the league's history of former players succeeding on the sidelines.

You have names like Phil Jackson, Pat Riley, Bill Russell, Tom Heinsohn, Steve Kerr, and more. But it hasn't always worked out either. Earl Watson, Kurt Rambis, and Jacque Vaughn are a few that come to mind. So with hit-and-miss history in mind but also with LeBron James being an astute basketball mind, would he ever consider becoming one?

Read More: Kendrick Lamar "Grand National" Tour: Every Record He Broke

LeBron James Retirement

Well, thanks to a recent a clip from Complex Sports, we have our answer. James was asked by a fan on the most recent episode of his podcast, Mind the Game, and he completely ruled it out. "There's no way. There's no way guys. Appreciate the kind question, but it ain't happening. No team," he said while laughing with former player/coach, Steve Nash.

The new co-host of his pod begged him to not go into the profession either, which is a bit hilarious to see. The Phoenix Suns point guard also tried the head coaching gig out with the Brooklyn Nets during the Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving era and it didn't end well.

James could of course change his mind as retirement continues to loom over him. But we will have to wait and see.

Speaking of his post-playing career, though, James did feed into the speculation with a new cryptic post as caught by Yahoo! Sports.

In the short clip a reporter asks him about the retirement rumors, but we don't hear his answer. But the caption on his post is eye-raising. "I’ve been asking myself the same question… #ad," it reads.

Read More: Summer Roadtrip Playlist: Black Music Month Edition

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 3.3K
Memorial Day Weekend Grand Finale Hosted By Meek Mill, Teyana Taylor And YG Music Diddy & Meek Mill Wear Matching Outfits In Resurfaced Photo Amid Rumors They Slept Together 63.9K
Patrick Smith/Getty Images Sneakers Would You Pay $25K For Zion Williamson's Game-Worn Nike Shoes? 935
Jerod Harris / Stringer / Getty Images, Phillip Faraone / Stringer / Getty Images Music E-40 Knew Kendrick Lamar Was A Star, Praises Him & Jay Rock 5.2K