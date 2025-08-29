Funkmaster Flex Clarifies His Shocking “Last Show” Post

Funkmaster Flex shocked fans on social media, Thursday, by announcing that Labor Day will be his final show "on Hot 97 at 7PM." Many fans online interpreted the statement to be regarding either his retirement or departure from the station that has hosted him for decades. Instead, he'll just be changing up his timeslot, according to TMZ. Moving forward, his show will be airing from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM slot.

In Flex's original post on X (formerly Twitter), he wrote: “This Monday Labor Day, September 1 with [sic] be my last show on Hot 97 at 7 PM! End of an era that I enjoyed very much! Super enjoyed it all! I will make the last show a great one! Appreciate everyone who has supported me over the years!” He has yet to issue a clarification on social media.

The replies are still filled with confused fans. "END OF AN ERA INDEED! We gonna need another classic moment before you go out with a B💥NG, Flex!" one user wrote. Another asked: "Is this your last show at Hot97 or are you saying you are leaving Hot97 altogether?" Even 50 Cent and Jadakiss wrote on social media about Flex retiring and how iconic he is in New York City.

Is Funkmaster Flex Retiring?

Others shared their favorite moments from over the years. One user referenced his iconic premiere of Jay-Z and Kanye West's "Otis" collaboration: "EVERYBODY GO TO THE NEAREST CORNER STORE AND PUT YOUR HAND IN THE CASH REGISTER RIGHT NOW!"

Despite the concern, Funkmaster Flex is not retiring or moving on from Hot 97. As for the new schedule, it will kick off with DJ Drewski from 11:00 AM to 1:00 PM, followed by Nessa Nitty, who will move to 1:00 PM to 5:00 PM. DJ Camilo will then fill in from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM before Flex comes on from 5:00 PM to 10:00 PM. The new hours will be taking effect after Monday, September 1.