UFC 253
- SportsJake Paul Defeats Anderson Silva, Challenges Canelo Alvarez: WatchJake Paul continues his undefeated streak.By Rex Provost
- SportsPaulo Costa Livid After Realizing Israel Adesanya Humped HimIsrael Adesanya showed the ultimate disrespect to Paulo Costa at UFC 253.By Alexander Cole
- SportsIsrael Adesanya Decimates Paulo Costa At UFC 253Israel Adesanya improved his record to 20-0 on Saturday.By Alexander Cole
- SportsIsrael Adesanya Explains His Beef With Paulo CostaIsrael Adesanya will defend his Middleweight title at UFC 253 on Saturday night.By Alexander Cole