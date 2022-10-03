DK Metcalf was carted off the field to use the bathroom during the Seattle Seahawks‘ 48-45 win over the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The star wide receiver explained what went down in a tweet after the game.

“That clinch walk wouldn’t have made it,” Metcalf wrote on Twitter. He had also mentioned having a “tummy ache” to reporters after the incident.

“I’m dead,” former Seahawks corner Richard Sherman wrote in response to the post.

Metcalf isn’t the first athlete to require assistance getting to the locker room in order to use the bathroom. Boston Celtics legend Paul Pierce famously was helped with a wheelchair off of the court during the NBA Finals.

“I have a confession to make,” Pierce said at the time. “I just had to go to a bathroom.”

Despite the bathroom mishap, Metcalf put on a stellar performance for the game, hauling in 7 receptions for 149 yards. The victory brings the Seahawks’ record for the season to 2-2 with new quarterback Geno Smith leading the team following Russell Wilson’s departure in the offseason. Wilson joined the Denver Broncos, who are also at 2-2 after losing to the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday.

