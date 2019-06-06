Back in 2008, the Boston Celtics defeated the Los Angeles Lakers to win the NBA championship. Paul Pierce was named Finals MVP and in Game 1 of the series, he was infamously carried off in a wheelchair after an apparent injury. Just minutes later, Pierce was able to come back into the game which has led to some speculation over what really went down. Pierce was on ESPN's NBA Countdown before Game 3 of the NBA Finals last night which also marked the 11-year anniversary of the incident. In hilarious fashion, Pierce admitted the real reason why he had to be carried off the court in such a way.

Per ESPN:

Michelle Beadle: Paul here, 11 years ago today, wheelchaired off the floor for reasons he'll keep to himself. Pierce: I have a confession to make: I just had to go to the bathroom. Jalen Rose: Number one or number two? Pierce: I had to go to the bathroom. Chauncey Billups: Why did you need a wheelchair to get to the bathroom? Beadle, nearly doubled over in laughter: It was that bad. Pierce: Something went down, I had to go to the bathroom. Rose: You were streaking? Pierce: *laughs and shakes head*

So there you have it. One of the most iconic moments in NBA Finals history happened because Pierce can't control himself. Considering all of the Ls that Pierce has taken lately, it's only fitting that he crowns himself with the ultimate L.

