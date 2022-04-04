DK Metcalf is one of the most unique wide receiver talents in the entire NFL. He is a massive man, but despite his size, he is extremely fast. This makes for a unique skill set that made him Russell Wilson's favorite target. Of course, Metcalf is no longer going to catch passes from Russell Wilson, as his QB was traded to the Denver Broncos just last month, in a move that still haunts Seahawks fans.

Immediately after the Wilson trade, there were rumors that Metcalf could be traded, as well, as the Seahawks look to completely rebuild their roster. After all, without Wilson, this team is destined for failure, and as a superstar, it is hard to want to stay in a place that isn't going to help nurture your talents.

Abbie Parr/Getty Images

In a new report from Ian Rapoport, it was revealed that numerous teams had called the Seahawks to inquire about Metcalf. DK is a player who is pretty active on Twitter, and when he saw the report, he felt like it was necessary to issue a response. As you can see down below, he wrote "Haven’t heard anything, per @dkm14." In his eyes, he is the only source that truly matters.

Some teams never make their players aware of trade rumors, so perhaps Metcalf is being lulled into a false sense of security here. No matter what is happening, it is clear that the Seahawks would be better with him on the roster. As for whether or not that's what's best for Metcalf's career, remains to be seen.