If you've been following the NFL over the past couple of years, then you know just how highly regarded DK Metcalf is when it comes to his athleticism. When he was drafted into the NFL, everyone knew just how jacked the wide receiver was, although no one was certain if his physique would translate to stats. Now, Metcalf is arguably the best wide receiver on the Seattle Seahawks, and he is constantly making heroic plays, just like his chase down of Budda Baker.

As it turns out, Metcalf is pretty good at much more than just football. In a new video posted to Instagram by Albert Lee, Metcalf can be seen playing basketball, where he goes up for a massive windmill dunk that completely rattles the rim. The football star gets a massive reaction for the play, and it is very easy to see why.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Albert Lee (@whoisalbertlee)

Metcalf is clearly talented at everything he does, and the above clip makes us feel like the football star should go out and try his hand at the NBA dunk contest. The contest has been a little stagnant over the years and perhaps some celebrity involvement could make the contest that much more exciting.

Either way, Metcalf looks to be in great shape, and we can't wait to see what he does on the field next season.

Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images