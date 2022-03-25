Russell Wilson is no longer a member of the Seattle Seahawks, and no one is sadder about it than DK Metcalf. The Seahawks wide receiver made some phenomenal plays while catching passes from Wilson, and now that Drew Lock is his QB, he can pretty well expect to see some diminished production this year, and Wilson is miles ahead of the former Bronco.

With that being said, Metcalf was a recent guest on Kevin Garnett's "KG Certified," where he spoke to the former NBA legend about the trade. As you will see, Metcalf was devastated by it all as he really felt like Wilson would be a Seahawk for life. He was also surprised by how the coaches and management only let him know later in the day.

Steph Chambers/Getty Images

"I ain't heard from Pete [Carroll] until later that night and John [Schneider] because they were probably busy with phone calls and everything," Metcalf said. "I never thought he was gonna leave Seattle. I was in just in shock because I didn't think it was gonna happen."

It is a trade that is still quite shocking to many, however, it seemed to be a fairly mutual split as Wilson was not having a good time with the coaching staff, Caroll in particular.

You can see the entire Metcalf interview with KG, down below.