Russell Wilson has been the subject of trade rumors for quite some time now. Fans have been curious as to what would eventually become of Wilson in Seattle, especially with all of the rumblings that he was no longer happy with the team's head coach, Pete Carroll. With that being said, it was consistently stated that Wilson was willing to work things out and continue playing for the team that drafted him.

Well, it seems like things have taken a very dramatic turn. Today, it was revealed by Adam Schefter of ESPN that Wilson will now be headed to the AFC, where he will play for a team that has been yearning for a starting quarterback.

Vivien Killilea/Getty Images for SiriusXM

Yes, that's right, Wilson is now going to the Denver Broncos. Very few details are known about who is in the trade, however, Schefter does know that Drew Lock will be headed to Seattle, where he could become the team's starter. Either way, this is a massive trade that is going to send quite a few shockwaves throughout the NFL world.

Very few people saw this coming, so it is quite shocking to have the trade be announced just hours after Aaron Rodgers signed for $200 million.

Let us know what you think about this deal, in the comments below.