New music from Normani has been a long time coming. Nevertheless, before she delivers her “Candy Paint” single, the former Fifth Harmony singer took a moment to address some rumours. Since late 2022, she’s been romantically linked to NFL player DK Metcalf. The pair previously shared a flirtatious exchange on Instagram last December. They’ve managed to keep a relatively low profile so far. However, on Saturday (July 15), Normani decided it was finally time to introduce her beau to her 7.2 million followers.

After sharing a series of stunning selfie photos and videos to her IG Story, the “Fair” vocalist ended her night with a sweet snap of Metcalf embracing her. Normani and her athlete lover were dressed to the nines in black and white. Though his face is hidden while planting a sweet kiss on her cheek, it’s obvious from the 25-year-old’s sheer size and stature that it’s him proudly claiming his partner.

Normani Takes Her Love to the Next Level

Now that Normani has shared the big news with fans, it’s possible we could see more of Metcalf on her social media over the coming months. Of course, we would be just as happy to see the fashionista stunning on her own, as she never fails to break necks with her slim thick body and beautiful makeup.

“Wild Side” collaborator Cardi B is just one of many who was caught by her friend’s thirst trap this weekend. In one video, Normani showed off her figure from all angles while blasting the Hustlers actress’ new “Point Me 2” collab with FendiDa Rappa. Cardi herself has been doing plenty of twerking to promote the club banger, but she’s also found time to hype up other stars showing it love.

Cardi B is Feeling Her “Wild Side” Collaborator’s New Thirst Trap

Check out Cardi B’s thirsty reaction to Normani’s sultry new video below. Would you like to hear the New Yorker and Normani link up in the studio again? Let us know in the comments, and check back later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

How I feel watching this video https://t.co/0poqwszQzq pic.twitter.com/8hPeZeZyfT — Cardi B (@iamcardib) July 16, 2023

