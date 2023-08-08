Normani Inks Deal With New Management Team

Normani has parted ways with her with longtime management company S10 Entertainment, according to new reports. Per Rolling Stone, the “Wild Side” singer has signed with the same management team as other heavy hitters like Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, and Coco Jones. Normani reportedly separated from S10 Entertainment’s Brandon Silverstein back in May. The decision comes after rumors that the singer is working on new music.

The team consists of Brandon Creed and Lydia Asrat, both well-known figures in the industry. Asat worked with Doja Cat from 2017 until March 2022 and landed herself a spot on Forbes’ 30 Under 30 list last year. In a statement to Rolling Stone, the singer expressed her good wishes to her former manager. “With new music on the horizon, and Asrat and Creed now at the helm of her musical career, she and the rest of her team are extremely excited to embark on this new chapter and partnership,” a rep for the singer said.

Normani’s Next Chapter

Normani is officially under new management and now working with the managers of Charli XCX, Troye Sivan, and Coco Jones.



In 2018, Normani embarked on her solo career after it was revealed that Fifth Harmony’s hiatus would be indefinite. Despite not yet releasing her own debut album, she kept her fans fed by releasing singles sporadically over the last several years. Tracks like 2019’s “Motivation, 2021’s “Wild Side” with Cardi B, and 2022’s “New To You,” in which she appeared alongside Tinashe and Calvin Harris. However, it may not be enough to calm fans’ incessant requests for new music from the singer. Overall, the direction of her career is often a hot topic across social media, with fans wondering what’s next for Normani.

Recently, in a new advertisement with Bose, Normani gave fans a taste of what they could expect regarding her next project. In June, while debuting her latest single, “Candy Paint,” she told Billboard that while the wait has been “extensive,” it’s definitely going to be worth the wait. “In terms of my career and my music, I know the wait has been extensive, but it’s definitely going to be worth it,” she said. Stay tuned to HNHH for more updates from the music world. Additionally, let us know what you think of this move, down below.

