Normani Reveals Devastating Reason She Canceled BET Awards Performance

Normani suffered a "really bad" injury at rehearsals.

Normani says she's "frustrated and disappointed" about missing the BET Awards but had to cancel after injuring herself at rehearsals for her highly-anticipated performance at the ceremony on Sunday. She discussed her decision not to take the stage in a statement on her Instagram Story.

"I am more frustrated and disappointed than anyone believe me," she began. "I wanted to get on here and give you guys an update letting you know that while in rehearsals for BET I had a really bad accident and injured myself. I am normally good for powering through under any circumstance but unfortunately due to my doctor's orders, I am just not able to make this performance happen. I desperately wanted to give you my best on that stage but performing would delay my healing. I have been going through my process and doing my best to make sense of my feelings regarding this. I am devastated and hate feeling like a disappointment to you but I have to focus on recovering at this time."

US singer Normani poses during a photocall upon arrival to attend the Spring. Summer 2025 menswear ready to wear joint fashion show hosted by Vogue. World as part of Paris Fashion. Week at Place Vendome in Paris, on June 23, 2024, ahead of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

She concluded: "Trust me, I hear you, and I see you. There is nothing more that I wanted to do than perform for you and also, get back to doing what fulfills me most— BEING ON STAGE. Thank you so much for understanding. Sending my love to BET for giving me and all of the other beautiful black women this opportunity. This is definitely NOT how I envisioned this weekend but best believe I will be championing everyone from home tonight. I'm sorrrrrrrry guys and love you so much." Check out the full statement as well as a picture of her injury below as caught by The Shade Room.