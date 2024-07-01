Normani Reveals Devastating Reason She Canceled BET Awards Performance

Normani says she's "frustrated and disappointed" about missing the BET Awards but had to cancel after injuring herself at rehearsals for her highly-anticipated performance at the ceremony on Sunday. She discussed her decision not to take the stage in a statement on her Instagram Story.
"I am more frustrated and disappointed than anyone believe me," she began. "I wanted to get on here and give you guys an update letting you know that while in rehearsals for BET I had a really bad accident and injured myself. I am normally good for powering through under any circumstance but unfortunately due to my doctor's orders, I am just not able to make this performance happen. I desperately wanted to give you my best on that stage but performing would delay my healing. I have been going through my process and doing my best to make sense of my feelings regarding this. I am devastated and hate feeling like a disappointment to you but I have to focus on recovering at this time."
Read More: Normani's Long-Awaited Debut Album Receives Artwork & Title, But Still No Official Release Date
Normani Attends Paris Fashion Week
She concluded: "Trust me, I hear you, and I see you. There is nothing more that I wanted to do than perform for you and also, get back to doing what fulfills me most— BEING ON STAGE. Thank you so much for understanding. Sending my love to BET for giving me and all of the other beautiful black women this opportunity. This is definitely NOT how I envisioned this weekend but best believe I will be championing everyone from home tonight. I'm sorrrrrrrry guys and love you so much." Check out the full statement as well as a picture of her injury below as caught by The Shade Room.
Normani Clarifies Why She Wasn't At The BET Awards
Despite missing out on an appearance from Normani, the BET Awards still featured performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Sexyy Red, Childish Gambino, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Normani and the BET Awards on HotNewHipHop.
[Via]