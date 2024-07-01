Normani Reveals Devastating Reason She Canceled BET Awards Performance

BYCole Blake425 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Essence Black Women in Hollywood - Arrivals
Normani at Essence Black Women in Hollywood held at the Academy Museum of Motion Pictures on March 7, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Gilbert Flores/Variety via Getty Images)
Normani suffered a "really bad" injury at rehearsals.

Normani says she's "frustrated and disappointed" about missing the BET Awards but had to cancel after injuring herself at rehearsals for her highly-anticipated performance at the ceremony on Sunday. She discussed her decision not to take the stage in a statement on her Instagram Story.

"I am more frustrated and disappointed than anyone believe me," she began. "I wanted to get on here and give you guys an update letting you know that while in rehearsals for BET I had a really bad accident and injured myself. I am normally good for powering through under any circumstance but unfortunately due to my doctor's orders, I am just not able to make this performance happen. I desperately wanted to give you my best on that stage but performing would delay my healing. I have been going through my process and doing my best to make sense of my feelings regarding this. I am devastated and hate feeling like a disappointment to you but I have to focus on recovering at this time."

Read More: Normani's Long-Awaited Debut Album Receives Artwork & Title, But Still No Official Release Date

Normani Attends Paris Fashion Week

US singer Normani poses during a photocall upon arrival to attend the Spring. Summer 2025 menswear ready to wear joint fashion show hosted by Vogue. World as part of Paris Fashion. Week at Place Vendome in Paris, on June 23, 2024, ahead of the upcoming Paris 2024 Olympic Games. (Photo by Geoffroy VAN DER HASSELT / AFP) (Photo by GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT/AFP via Getty Images)

She concluded: "Trust me, I hear you, and I see you. There is nothing more that I wanted to do than perform for you and also, get back to doing what fulfills me most— BEING ON STAGE. Thank you so much for understanding. Sending my love to BET for giving me and all of the other beautiful black women this opportunity. This is definitely NOT how I envisioned this weekend but best believe I will be championing everyone from home tonight. I'm sorrrrrrrry guys and love you so much." Check out the full statement as well as a picture of her injury below as caught by The Shade Room.

Normani Clarifies Why She Wasn't At The BET Awards

Despite missing out on an appearance from Normani, the BET Awards still featured performances from Megan Thee Stallion, Sexyy Red, Childish Gambino, and more. Be on the lookout for further updates on Normani and the BET Awards on HotNewHipHop.

Read More: Normani & NxWorries Are All Yours On Our New "R&B Season" Playlist Update: Stream

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is currently an Editor at HotNewHipHop based out of Brooklyn, New York. He began working at the site as an intern back in 2018 while studying journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s graduated with a bachelor's degree and written extensively about a wide range of topics including pop culture, film &amp; television, politics, video games, sports, and much more. He’s also covered music festivals such as Gov. Ball and Rolling Loud. You can find him publishing work for HNHH from Monday to Wednesday or on weekends. On the sports front, Cole’s a passionate NBA and NFL fan with his favorite teams being the Indianapolis Colts and Los Angeles Lakers. He also roots for the Yankees whenever he finds himself at Yankee Stadium or the Red Storm when in the company of other SJU alumni. His favorite hip-hop artists are billy woods, Earl Sweatshirt, Cam’ron, MIKE, and Mach-Hommy.
recommended content
Bennett Raglin / Getty ImagesMusicNormani Invites Teyana Taylor On Stage For Lap Dance During Performance At VMAs17.4K
GQ's Global Creativity AwardsMusicChildish Gambino Channels JAY-Z To Call Out BET Live During The Awards Ceremony447
Essence Black Women in Hollywood - ArrivalsMusicNormani Teases Album Update Amid Fan Anticipation923
Normani Candy Paint New SongMusicNormani Teases "Candy Paint," Her New Song & First Single In A Year1316