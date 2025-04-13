NFL Prospect Kyren Lacy Found Dead At 24

BY Cole Blake 1169 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
NCAA Football: Oklahoma at Louisiana State
Nov 30, 2024; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; LSU Tigers wide receiver Kyren Lacy (2) hugs head coach Brian Kelly as seniors are being honored during the beginning of the first quarter at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images
Kyren Lacy had been considered one of the best wide receiver prospects in the upcoming NFL draft prior to his death.

Kyren Lacy, who played wide receiver for Louisiana State University, was found dead in Houston on Saturday. According to ESPN, the 24 years old's cause of death was not immediately available. His passing comes just days before a grand jury was set to began reviewing his hit-and-run case.

He had been accused of allegedly causing a car accident that led to the death of a 78-year-old man in December. Authorities also accused him of fleeing the scene without rendering aid or calling for help. Kyren Lacy turned himself into police custody in January, before getting out on $151,000 bail. His official charges were negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death, and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Read More: NFL Makes Decision On Jay-Z Amid Rape Allegations

Who Was Kyren Lacy?

At the time of the accident, ESPN's Mel Kiper had Kyren Lacy ranked as the No. 6 receiver prospect in the NFL draft. Two days after the crash, Lacy announced his decision to declare for the NFL. "Playing in Death Valley, for the best fans in the country, was an experience I will never forget,” Lacy wrote in a statement. “Not too many people get to fulfill a dream like this. I am forever grateful for it. I want to express my appreciation to all my coaches, support staff, and trainers for helping develop me as a football player, but most importantly as a person." Following the departures of Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. in 2024, Lacy had the best season of his career, last year. He finished with 58 catches for 866 yards and nine touchdowns.

Fans have been sharing tributes to Kyren Lacy and mourning his loss on social media throughout Sunday morning. "Black boys deserve to grow into Black men. To stumble, to laugh too loud, to not know better. The world is too eager to make them old, to make them hard. The news about Kyren Lacy is a quiet heartbreak," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another added: "That Kyren Lacy news another example of just how cruel & heartbreaking life can be. He was right there at his dream…. He was literally right there."

Read More: Kendrick Lamar Breaks Usher's Super Bowl Record In A Single Day

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
Recommended Content
Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin On Capitol Hill To Discuss NFL Safety Legislation Sports Damar Hamlin Visits Capitol Hill 2.2K
The 2023 ESPY Awards - Red Carpet Sports Damar Hamlin Awards ESPY To Team Who Saved His Life 1438
News Authentic 319
Baltimore Ravens v Cincinnati Bengals Sports Damar Hamlin Cleared To Play Football Again 572