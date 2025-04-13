NFL Prospect Kyren Lacy Found Dead At 24

Kyren Lacy, who played wide receiver for Louisiana State University, was found dead in Houston on Saturday. According to ESPN, the 24 years old's cause of death was not immediately available. His passing comes just days before a grand jury was set to began reviewing his hit-and-run case.

He had been accused of allegedly causing a car accident that led to the death of a 78-year-old man in December. Authorities also accused him of fleeing the scene without rendering aid or calling for help. Kyren Lacy turned himself into police custody in January, before getting out on $151,000 bail. His official charges were negligent homicide, felony hit-and-run with death, and reckless operation of a vehicle.

Who Was Kyren Lacy?

At the time of the accident, ESPN's Mel Kiper had Kyren Lacy ranked as the No. 6 receiver prospect in the NFL draft. Two days after the crash, Lacy announced his decision to declare for the NFL. "Playing in Death Valley, for the best fans in the country, was an experience I will never forget,” Lacy wrote in a statement. “Not too many people get to fulfill a dream like this. I am forever grateful for it. I want to express my appreciation to all my coaches, support staff, and trainers for helping develop me as a football player, but most importantly as a person." Following the departures of Malik Nabers and Brian Thomas Jr. in 2024, Lacy had the best season of his career, last year. He finished with 58 catches for 866 yards and nine touchdowns.