R. Kelly has been in a legal battle for years but still managed to keep a sturdy fan base. Throughout his case, the 55-year-old’s supporters have not seized to stay by his side. From rallying outside courthouses to making social media posts about his innocence, people have been more than happy to express their feelings toward him.

While the actions mentioned above are courageous, a couple of fans took things a bit further. Earlier this year, it was reported that a man by the name of Christopher Gunn was arrested for threatening to harm prosecutors.

The 39-year-old said he would “storm” the U.S. Attorney’s office in Brooklyn and even named three female prosecutors involved in Kelly’s case. Additionally, he was accused of accepting payments for ammunition.

Gunn avoided jail time after the judge decided to give him another chance.

Another fan, Sylvia Tumusiime, was apprehended after she allegedly assaulted another R. Kelly supporter. According to the Chicago Tribune, Tumusiime was charged with one misdemeanor count of battery.

However, she completely denied these claims, saying, “I was nowhere near her.”

The victim claimed that early in the morning, Tumusiime approached her and struck her on the left side of her face. While she declined to get treatment at the time, she alerted officers the next day. Following her statement, law enforcement took Tumusiime into custody.

After being released on a recognizable bond, the fan stated, “I just wanted to show her I’m not defeated. I’m not defeated at all.”

