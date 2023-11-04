Justyn Ross Allegedly Assaulted Girlfriend And Knifed Her Car Over Cheating Rumors

Court documents have shone more light on why Chiefs wide receiver Justyn Ross was arrested last week. The affidavit states that after Ross reportedly learned of his partner's infidelity, he allegedly pushed her to the ground and began throwing household objects at her. Furthermore, a number of witnesses claimed they saw Ross "run a small knife" across the exterior of the woman's Mercedes. However, the document also states that Ross denied the claims. According to him, he only threw her belongings out of the house and did break a laptop, but claimed that it was his property.

Ross was placed on the commissioner's exempt list on October 27, four days after his arrest and not-guilty plea. Ross had been played sparingly across the start of the 2023 season, appearing in three games for the Chiefs and racking up just 34 yards. He was an undrafted free agent signed in 2022. However, he missed his entire rookie season due to an offseason foot injury. At the trade deadline (October 31), the Chiefs traded for Jets receiver Mecole Hardman Jr. to add some depth at the position.

Chiefs Head To Germany Without Ross

GLENDALE, ARIZONA - AUGUST 19: Justyn Ross #8 of the Kansas City Chiefs completes a pass against the Arizona Cardinals during an NFL preseason football game at State Farm Stadium on August 19, 2023 in Glendale, Arizona. (Photo by Michael Owens/Getty Images)

Meanwhile, the Chiefs travel to Germany this week for the second time in two years. Last year, the international game was in Munich. However, this year saw the event move to Frankfurt. The Chiefs enter after a blowout loss to the Broncos last weekend. While they still hold a firm lead on their division, it was a shocking loss all the same.

Meanwhile, the Dolphins are 6-2 and in sole control of their own division. That comes after some shocking losses for the Bills, the preseason favorites. Furthermore, Tyreek Hill is having a truly historic season. The wide receiver is already over the 1000-yard mark through eight games. That's halfway to achieving his stated goal of becoming the first 2000-yard receiver in the league's history.

