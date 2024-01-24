Kevin Porter Jr Reaches Plea Deal In Girlfriend Assault Case

Kevin Porter Jr has reached a plea agreement with a New York court in regard to assault allegations filed last year. Porter Jr will plead guilty to misdemeanor assault and a harassment violation. However, he will be allowed to withdraw his plea if he completes a 26-week partner intervention program. This will essentially clear Porter Jr's record if he completes this condition. "The resolution will allow Mr. Porter to put this incident, which involved false felony allegations and false facts, behind him with no criminal record and move forward," Porter Jr's attorneys said.

Porter Jr has long denied any allegations made against him. This was corroborated by his girlfriend and alleged victim Kyrze Gondrezick. The former WNBA player denied that Porter Jr had assaulted her and accused a New York DA of "manipulating" her. "It has been deeply frustrating and disturbing by the manipulation of what was stated by the prosecution. To be criminalized, harassed, and misrepresented at the expense of charging someone else is dishonoring and insulting to my integrity," Grondrezick wrote in an open letter.

Kevin Porter Jr NBA Future Unclear

With Porter Jr all-but exonerated, his future in the NBA remains unclear. At the time of the allegations, Porter Jr was contracted to the Houston Rockets. However, soon after the allegations became public, Porter Jr was traded to the Thunder, who then waived him. At the time of his exit from the league. Porter Jr was averaging 15.3 points and 5 assists a game. However, as ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski broke the news, many fans expressed hope that Porter Jr would not return to the league.

Porter Jr was a late first-round pick in 2019 and began his career in Milwaukee. Traded on draft night, Porter Jr played a season in Cleveland before starting his sophomore year on the inactive list due to a weapons charge. While it was later dropped, a negative locker atmosphere over the acquisition of Taurean Prince led the Cavs to trade Porter Jr to Houston. Porter Jr has not released a statement about his plea deal, or his future basketball plans.

