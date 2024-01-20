Gillie Da Kid & Jamal Crawford Exchange Words Ahead Of Basketball Showdown

Gillie Da Kid and Jamal Crawford have exchanged words ahead of their long-awaited basketball showdown. “Same $hit Ima Do to @jamalcrawford he if ever check it up @nbaontnt @adamlefkoe @shaq #ShaiGillgeousAlexander #ChaunceyGillups #SamGillCell #ManuGillnobi #DamianGillard #GrantGill #GillbertAreanas #MikeGillJordan," Gillie wrote on social media along with a highlight reel of his pick-up game prowess.

“@gilliedaking you know I ain’t going for NONE of that. Trying them 80’s moves on me!” Crawford wrote in response after seeing the video. Crawford, a three-time Sixth Man of the Year, retired in 2020 after an illustrious 20-year career. Crawford was the eighth overall pick in the 2000 NBA Draft.

Fat Joe Roasts Gillie Da Kid For Crawford Challenge

Meanwhile, Fat Joe has clowned on Gillie Da Kid after the latter challenged Jamal Crawford to a one-on-one basketball challenge. “Yo, Gillie gotta stop. Nobody loves Gillie and Wallo more than me, but Gillie one-on-one against Jamal Crawford? I don’t got Gillie scoring two [points]. Gillie from Philly, my brother, talking about how he taking on Jamal Crawford — is he on dust? What they got over there in Philly, the tranq [tranquilizer]. You seen that shit where people be just Zombie’d out. It’s worse! Yeah, Gillie gotta relax," Joe said on Instagram. Furthermore, Joe told Crawford to "break his ankles" in reference to Gillie.

Gillie's challenge originally came on his podcast. "I bet you Jamal Crawford will not accept this challenge one-on-one. I will cook the sh-t [out of him]. Let me just say this, Jamal Crawford is gonna get his baskets — that’s what he do. He cook everybody. But guess who else going in the oven? Jamal fucking Crawford. He gotta guard me. I’m like Bubba Chuck. I know I’m a muthaf-cking liability on muthaf-cking defense, but I’m such a liability on offense that it don’t even f-ckin matter," Gillie bragged. While the Philly rapper has some wins against other musicians in streetball, Crawford is likely going to be a whole other challenge.

