Rema Is Providing All The Grooves On His “RAVAGE” EP

Nigerian Afrobeats artist Rema is one of the most popular names in the lane. He has only been around since 2019 but he has had a meteoric rise to notoriety. Right now he sits at over 34 million monthly listeners on Spotify. You might have heard one of his songs on the radio recently. "Calm Down," especially the version with pop star Selena Gomez has been one of the biggest hits of the year. It lands on the latest edition of his debut project, Rave & Roses Ultra. The undeniable grooves and melodies on the song have made it a global phenomenon. At the time of writing this, it sits at nearly 1.1 billion plays.

Another song you will hear his voice on is Ice Spice's new track, "Pretty Girl." It sees the femcee do a total 180° to fit Rema's style. While many casual listeners most likely only know these two cuts because of the names attached to them, you might want to hear more of his material. He can flat-out make great listening experiences on his own.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Is “Delusional,” Blueface Declares In Now-Deleted Tweets

Listen To RAVAGE From Rema

Rema has a new EP out right now called RAVAGE. It is a nice easy listen to get you familiar with his style before hopping into his debut. There are only five tracks on it and it runs for 14 and a half minutes. The tracks to check out are "Trouble Maker" and "DND." Trust us, you will be dancing all around the house.

What are your initial thoughts on this brand-new EP from Rema, RAVAGE? Which song is your favorite on this project? Is he the best artist in the Afrobeats genre? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your thoughts and opinions in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest breaking news around Rema, as well as all of the hottest project drops.

RAVAGE Tracklist:

Trouble Maker DND Smooth Criminal Don't Leave Red Potion

Read More: Will Smith Recalls Fear Over Going On Date With Pepa Due To Treach Romance