"Red October" Air Jordan 1s Reportedly Releasing This Year

The "Red October" craze has thankfully died down a bit but it's not completely buried yet, and fans of the all-red colorways will be pleased to know there's a new Air Jordan 1 in the works.

In fact, Jordan Brand has plans to drop two sueded Air Jordan 1s later this Spring, one of the all-red variety and the other sporting a monochromatic, royal blue build.

Release details for these "Fire & Ice" Air Jordan 1s have not yet been announced but don't be surprised if they drop around the same time as the much anticipated, and similarly styled, red suede and blue suede Air Jordan 5s.


