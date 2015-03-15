sneakerheads
- SneakersRick Ross Praises Kanye West's "Revolutionary" Yeezy 2s At Sneaker EventAs a pretty big sneaker fan himself, the Maybach Music Group mogul has a lot of flowers for his "Devil In A New Dress" partner's designs.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SneakersEastbay Closure Leads To Sad Reactions From SneakerheadsMany are sad about Eastbay's upcoming closure.By Alexander Cole
- TVJust Blaze & Katty Customs Talk "Fresh Pair," The Evolution Of Sneaker Culture, & Creating One-Of-A-Kind Kicks For HitmakersKatty & Just have joined forces for Uproxx's new show "Fresh Pair" where they sit down with artists, hear their stories, and create custom shoes. They caught up with us about the series, the marriage of Hip Hop and sneaker culture, and digging deep with music icons in intimate conversations.By Erika Marie
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 "Dark Mocha" Leads To SNKRS App FrustrationThe Nike SNKRS App is an L factory.By Alexander Cole
- TVNetflix Unveils Trailer For New Comedy "Sneakerheads"The new Netflix show "Sneakerheads" is supposed to be a comedic take on sneaker culture.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersDior x Air Jordan 1 Collab Led To Millions Of Swift LsOver 5 million people signed up to try and buy the Dior x Air Jordan 1 collab.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersDior x Air Jordan 1 Collab Registration Opens, Sneakerheads ReactYou can now register to cop the Air Jordan 1 x Dior collaboration.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 High OG "Volt" Has Sneakerheads UpsetThis Air Jordan 1 colorway didn't seem to sit right with some of the fans.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersAir Jordan 1 Mysteriously Appears With Ankle Strap, Sneakerheads ReactFans don't know what to make of this.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersKanye West Befuddles Sneakerheads With Yeezy Foam Runner RevealSomeone needs to call chief immediately.By Alexander Cole
- SneakersOfficial Images Of The Dragon Ball Z x Adidas Kamanda "Majin Buu" SurfaceThe pictures give offer sneakerheads a clearer idea of what to expect, come November.By Devin Ch
- Sneakers10 Of The Biggest Celebrity SneakerheadsYou haven't seen sneaker collections until you've seen these!By Willie T. Plaza
- GiveawaysContest: Win A Reebok PUMP WatchHotNewHipHop and Reebok Watches are giving away a NEW Reebok PUMP Watch each day for the next 25 days straight. Find out how you can win below.By Rose Lilah