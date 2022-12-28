Eastbay is one of the most beloved retailers in the entire sneaker game. Founded in 1980, the retail store has provided happiness to numerous sneakerheads around the world. Unfortunately, like many retail stores, Eastbay has been feeling the effects of the pandemic and the digital age.

In fact, it was revealed that as of the end of 2022, Eastbay will be shutting its doors forever. This is horrible news for sneakerheads, especially for those who had a nostalgic past with the brand. In the post below from ESPN‘s Nick DePaula, you can see what Eastbay meant to people.

Sad week hearing that @Eastbay is being shut down.



I grew up reading Eastbay with my cereal *every* morning — and it’s how I learned all about the sneaker industry.



For everyone growing up in the 90s, we owe a huge thanks to Eastbay for sparking that love for sneakers early on. pic.twitter.com/q97AKJEmy7 — Nick DePaula (@NickDePaula) December 27, 2022

Sneakerheads React

For many sneakerheads, this is simply the end of an era. The retail store’s magazine was incredibly unique and created some amazing memories. For former NBA star Isaiah Thomas, this is absolutely a sad development as he remembers their magazine fondly.

“Man I always wanted to be on the cover of eastbay!! Waiting on your package to get to the crib was priceless lol,” he wrote. Many other fans had some similar takes on this ordeal. Overall, it is clear that the brand had a positive impact on the lives of many.

Miss the days when you could get a @PLisicky jersey for $40! Love that style of @PennStateMBB shorts too. Gotta bring back these retro threads some year. https://t.co/Zn8gLwcgca — Matt (@mheff13) December 28, 2022

The college shorts were my lifeline. 💔 https://t.co/2ImXLRDAKe — OakleyHusky (@kmorr2586) December 28, 2022

Man I always wanted to be on the cover of eastbay!! Waiting on your package to get to the crib was priceless lol https://t.co/UGsD8b11BD — Isaiah Thomas (@isaiahthomas) December 27, 2022

Used to pick out my hoop shoes from eastbay as a kid. Loved their magazine catalog! https://t.co/sNljVbkXW7 — Jeff D (@jeffd_23) December 27, 2022

Back when my mom used to order me retros out of a catalog in 3rd grade https://t.co/nO0ol8bMBP — Sarno (@theprxdigalsxn) December 27, 2022

In the 90s, the retail story was actually bought out by Foot Locker, who also owns Champ Sports. Needless to say, it seems like this was a tough business decision that comes amid declining brick & mortar sales. It is an unfortunate reality that many stores are starting to become privy to.

Let us know your favorite Eastbay memories, in the comments section down below. Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for all of the latest news from around the sneaker world.

