Tia Kemp Pops Off On IG Live After Someone Asks How Rick Ross Bagged Her

Tia Kemp is someone who has exploded in popularity on social media over the last couple of months. Overall, a lot of this has been thanks to her Instagram live sessions where she goes on to roast everyone she can think of. However, it has been her commentary on Rick Ross and Christina Mackey that has brought forth the most reactions. Of course, Ross and Kemp used to be together. Meanwhile, Mackey was Ross' girlfriend for a bit, and there were times when the two would butt heads. Kemp's commentary about Mackey has been extremely relentless, and it has not stopped despite Ross and Mackey's recent breakup.

Recently, Kemp was on Instagram Live, yet again, although this time, she decided to target someone in the comments section. As you can see below, one person asked how Rick Ross was able to "bag" Kemp. This subsequently set off Kemp as she went in on the person. She offered some pretty relentless reads, and the fans in the comments were loving every single second. Moreover, she urged the commenter to go to Rick Ross' page and ask him how he did it as she was not interested in answering such a question.

Read More: Tia Kemp Blasts BossMan Dlow For Claiming She Was In His DMs

Tia Kemp Does Not Play Games

A nerve was clearly struck, and that just goes to show that social media is not a game for Kemp. Considering how much she roasts other people, it is a tad surprising that just a small comment like this made her upset. Regardless, she puts on a show and the fans keep on watching. That probably won't change for at least a little while longer.

Let us know what you think of this latest rant from Tia Kemp, in the comments section down below. Do you find the social media star to be entertaining? Is she doing too much these days? Additionally, stay tuned to HNHH for the latest news and updates from around the music world. We will continue to keep you informed on all of your favorite artists and their upcoming projects.

Read More: Tia Kemp Drags Cristina Mackey For "Bouncing" To BossMan Dlow