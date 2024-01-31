Rick Ross Compared To This Rapper After Revealing New Album Is On The Way

Over the past several months, Rick Ross has been quite active in dropping new tracks. Of course, the catalyst of this trend is his collaborative record with his MMG (Maybach Music Group) signee, Meek Mill. Too Good To Be True, is full of luxurious bangers. However, the album is not a watermark in Ross's discography. That is apparent, especially when you look at the lackluster first-week sales numbers.

However, the fact that he is still willing to drop more music regularly is a privilege. Ross continues to prove that he can drop good verses on other artists' tracks. Go listen to the new 1999 WRITE THE FUTURE and Rich Brian cut "LiGhT rAiLs." Hopefully, we get more of those performances on the upcoming record he has just announced. In a recent video, Ross says that Champagne Moments is the name of the LP and is in the works.

Ross Is Going To Be A Even Bigger Boss In 2024

That is about all we know on that front for now. In addition, Rozay also shared that he is working on funding and directing a movie, according to HipHopNMore. While these are both exciting developments, fans are saying he is doing his best to copy 50 Cent's blueprint. The Hip-Hop Wolf's IG account has numerous comments that say things like, "He doesn't want to admit it but dude stays copying 50😂" Or, "He thinks he's 50😂🤡" Of course, Ross and 50 have been going at each other for quite some time. However, the saying goes, "Imitation is the greatest form of flattery."

What are your thoughts on Rick Ross revealing a new album and an upcoming movie? Will Champagne Moments be one of his better projects as of late? Do you think a single will drop in the next week or two? Are fans accurate with the 50 Cent comparison? Would you see a film directed by Rick Ross? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Rick Ross. Finally, stay with us for everything else going on around the music world.

[Via]