Ty Dolla $ign’s fans got a fright earlier this weekend after he shared an eerie hospital photo to his feed along with a caption lacking plenty of crucial information. In the Instagram image, the 40-year-old is laying down with various chords monitoring his chest, a mask covering the lower half of his face.

It was initially unclear what landed the recording artist in this position. However, we now know that he was left unconscious after taking a serious tumble while skateboarding. In the early hours of Sunday (November 27) morning, he gave followers the explanation they’d been waiting for.

“They just let me out,” he wrote. Had a skating accident and was knocked out for a few but I’m back, praise God. Thanks to everyone that prayed for me and showed me love. I love you more.”

Additionally, the California native gave specific thanks to professional skateboarder Dashawn Jordan, who apparently got him to the ER safely. He also took a moment to shout out his teenage daughter for sticking by his side through the entire mishap.

In @theshaderoom’s comment section, rapper Joyner Lucas gave further information on behalf of his friend. “Got a concussion and hurt pretty bad,” he said of Ty’s injuries. “Hope for a speedy recovery my brother. Love you for life.”

@tydollasign/Instagram Story

As the world was waiting for an update from the father of one, countless lyricists made sure to show him love on social media. Among them were Big Sean, 2 Chainz, Chance The Rapper, Lucky Daye, Fat Joe, and Jeremih.

Ty Dolla $ign’s skateboarding accident is just a small blemish on an otherwise successful 2022. As HipHopDX notes, he appeared on projects from Vince Staples, Roddy Ricch, and The Game, and even debuted some new singles of his own.

Ty Dolla $ign attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena on May 15, 2022 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC)

Revisit his most recent release, “My Friends” with Lil Durk and Mustard here. Finally, check back later for more hip-hop news updates.

[Via]