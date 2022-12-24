When it comes to new music, Ty Dolla $ign has had a relatively quiet year.

However, at this point in his career, the L.A. native doesn’t need to drop music at an alarming rate to stay relevant. He’s already solidified himself as a mainstay in the pop/R&B landscape and is at his best when collaborating with various other artists.

Ty Dolla $ign attends the 2022 Billboard Music Awards at MGM Grand Garden Arena. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for MRC)

Late last month, the “Or Nah” singer shared a shocking photo of himself in a hospital bed while providing no context to his injuries. Of course, fans and fellow artists were alarmed by the cryptic post.

The following day, however, he explained the situation through an Instagram Story. “They just let me out. Had a skating accident and was knocked out for a few but I’m back praise God[.] Thanks to everyone that prayed for me and showed love. I love you more,” he wrote.

“Thanks @dashawnjordan, @bolajibam for holding it down and getting me to the ER and my princess @jailynncrystal for being there with me the whole time[.] I love you so much,” the 40-year-old continued in his message.

Just yesterday, the “Or Nah” singer took to his Instagram account to this time, share footage of the scary incident that left him hospitalized. The video shows a horrific scene in which Dolla $ign hits his head off the pavement without wearing a helmet.

“Just watching this sh*t gave me a headache again[.] Happy holidays everyone and keep pushing your friends to the next level. Never give up. I’ll be back at the park once the doctor says I’m good and I’ll [wear] a helmet next time I promise. know I know even Tony [Hawk wears] a helmet,” the caption reads.

Later in the clip, it shows him performing on stage allegedly five hours after he was in the hospital.

It’s certainly good news that the 40-year-old has recovered and provided us with the update.

One of the most note-worthy of only a few releases that Dolla $ign was part of this year was his collab track with Kid Cudi, “Willing To Trust.” The song serves as a single to Cudi’s Entergalactic album and accompanies the “Mr. Rager” artist’s animated Netflix series of the same name.

