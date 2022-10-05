Fresh off of his appearance on Kid Cudi’s new Netflix movie, Entergalactic, Ty Dolla $ign is back in the cut with new music. The California singer-songwriter shared his latest single, “My Friends” ft. Lil Durk this morning. The triumphant single boasts production from Mustard, alongside FNZ, Nic Nac, Tom Levesque, Waterboy, and Ty Dolla $ign, as well. Ty dives into a more hip-hop centric on this one, playing with different cadences with infectious melodies. Meanwhile, Durk sprinkles his own sauce on the horn-laden record where he details loyalty among his gang.

Ty Dolla $ign released a joint project with dvsn in 2021, Cheers To The Best, though he hasn’t dropped a solo project since 2020’s Featuring Ty Dolla $ign. Hopefully, “My Friends” kicks off the campaign for a follow-up solo album.

Check the song below.

Quotable Lyrics

Casamigos got you acting reckless, sex you with thе lights on, still got on my necklace

I bought somе bottles and bitches for me and my friends

I’m in a Urus, lil bruh and ’em came in the Benz

Stop counting my pockets just know that I’m getting my ends

I might spend it all on my friends