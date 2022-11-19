Warning: the songs on this weekend’s Fire Emoji update are seriously hot.

As we continue to wait for his Utopia album, Travis Scott has shared a new single, “Down In Atlanta” with Pharrell. The song finds the past collaborators reuniting to create another hit following their success on “Flying High” and “SKELETONS.”

Afterward, Chance the Rapper makes his presence felt on “YAH Know” with King Promise. Following that, we have two more noteworthy joint tracks for your consideration. Firstly, “Gang’Nem” from Ab-Soul and Fre$H from the former’s forthcoming album.

Secondly, we have Roddy Ricch’s “Twin” featuring Lil Durk. The catchy song arrived on Monday (November 13), ahead of the Compton rapper’s Feed Tha Streets 3 project on Friday (November 18).

Next comes a song from Dave East’s Gangsta Grillz project, Book of David. In our opinion, “Dope Boy” is the tracklist’s most Fire Emoji-worthy title.

This weekend’s final collaboration is Peezy, Jeezy, Real Boston Richey, and Rob49’s link-up on “2 Million Up,” which many listeners have been loving so far.

Solo singles came in abundance on Friday. From his PRE5L EP, we’ve picked Key Glock’s “Spike Lee.” At the same time, Roddy Ricch earned another mention from us with his work on “Get Swept.”

It’s been some time since the tragic death of Young Dolph, but hip-hop heads got a new posthumous single from him recently as well. “Get Away” landed on DSPs earlier this week, and continues to carry the fallen star’s legacy onwards.

Gucci Mane shared his heartfelt “Letter to Takeoff” following the Migos rapper’s death. The song is just one of many tributes that have come in for the 28-year-old from his celebrity friends.

Finally, “Pressure” from Feed Tha Streets III closes out this week’s roundup. Check it all out exclusively on Spotify below, and check back tomorrow for our R&B Season update.