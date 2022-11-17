Today marks one year since the tragic death of Young Dolph. The rapper was tragically shot and killed in his hometown of Memphis, TN on Nov. 17th, 2021 as he was on his way to a turkey giveaway from Thanksgiving.

In the last year, friends, family and members of the Paper Route Empire have kept his name alive through various release and initiatives. His cousin, Key Glock, specifically vowed to honor Dolph for as long as he could.

Glizzock is keeping to his word with the release of his new EP, PRE5L. The new project, which arrives on the one-year anniversary of Dolph’s death, includes five songs with production coming from Tay Keith, Bandplay, Hitkidd, Sosa 808 and more. It’s a strong effort that continues to showcase Key Glock as a leading force in Memphis’s ever-evolving music scene.

In addition to releasing the EP, he also shared the music video for “Jigsaw,” which serves as the EP’s opening song. Glock channels the villain of the Saw franchise in it, too.

Glock’s remained consistent throughout the year. In addition to the PRE compilation that kicked off the year, he slid through with the deluxe edition of Yellow Tape 2.

In related news, the city of Memphis announced Nov. 17th as Dolph Day, which serves to honor the rapper’s life and work.