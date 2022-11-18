Chance The Rapper fans can rejoice. The Grammy Award winning rapper is back with a new single and dope visual to go along with it. “YAH Know” features King Promise and samples Whitney Houston’s timeless hit, “How Will I Know.”

The song is slated to be featured on Chano’s highly anticipated project, The Star Line Gallery. He spoke about the eclectic album title last month in an interview with Complex. “The Star Line Gallery is all of us,” Chance said. “It’s going to be all Black artists from everywhere around the world with all different experiences, but a connection. Not all drenched in the conversation of trauma or about the most familiar aesthetic of Black that we know right now. About what is real.”

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA – JUNE 26: Chance the Rapper attends the 2022 BET Awards at Microsoft Theater on June 26, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for BET)

Chance recently tweeted about his Art Exhibition with designer Mia Lee, which inspired the visual for “YAH Know.” The exhibition was a success! Big thank you to the Museum of Contemporary Art and Mia Lee for giving me one of the best nights of my life. I had planned to drop some new art tonight but Ima wait a lil while so you can get the message clearly Yah Know!

The Los Angeles’ Museum of Contemporary Art also spoke about the touching artwork and message behind Chance’s exhibit. “Yah Know is a representation of generations of storytelling and particularly within Black families. It’s the recalling of personal stories about the journey one had to take told by a grandparent or parent in a first or third-person perspective.”

Yah Know (2022)

Mia Lee. Acrylic on canvas

On display at @MOCAlosangeles now thru Nov the 3rd pic.twitter.com/wkECMZDizb — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) October 23, 2022

One of the pieces from Chance’s gallery serves as artwork for his new single. “YAH Know” marks Chance The Rapper’s fourth single of the year. As for his upcoming album, Star Line Gallery, Chance plans to share a new perspective on Black art and artists. “It’s not all drenched in the conversation of trauma or about the most familiar aesthetic of Black that we know right now. It’s about what is real.”

Check out YAH Know” and be on the lookout for The Star Line Gallery release date.