PinkPantheress has been on fire ever since she released her debut project to hell with it in 2021. The TikTok phenom is obviously capitalizing on the success of to hell with it, which featured hit tracks like “Pain,” “I must apologise,” and “Just for me.” This year, she released a collection of remixes for the project, and collaborated with the likes of Mura Masa, Lil Uzi Vert, WILLOW, and Sam Gellaitry.

Now, PinkPantheress is back with a new single, “Do you miss me?”. Of course, the track is a distillation of everything the British singer is good at. Thus, it’s a speedy drum and bass song with catchy samples and a low-key vocal performance from PinkPantheress.

The song begins with a sparse instrumentation, featuring just a drum machine beat and a pitched sample of PinkPantheress’s vocals. The young singer then enters with her understated, breathy delivery, and sings of the ecstasy of love. “I can’t let go of your hand / I can’t even breathe without you / I don’t think you understand,” she sings.

PinkPantheress’s lyrics perfectly encapsulate the nervous excitement of a new love, sure about her own feelings but unsure about her partner’s. “Do you miss me?” she asks again and again in the chorus, assisted by an arpeggiating guitar.

Additionally, the UK talent details the validation she’s looking for from her lover: “I love to watch you as you speak / And you say the words ’I love you’ / Tell me, when you fall asleep.”

PinkPantheress has accompanied the song with a music video, which you can check out below. If this single is indicative of her next full-length project, it’s certainly an album to look out for.

Quotable Lyrics

We don’t even get in fights

Went downstairs to make a coffee

In the morning how you like

All I wantеd was to scream

When I saw one of hеr messages that popped up on your screen