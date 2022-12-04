PinkPantheress has shared a new single, “Boy’s a liar,” which she produced along with Mura Masa. The track is the second song she’s released this month, following “Do you miss me?” which was produced by Kaytranada.

On the newest cut, the U.K. singer touches on themes of dishonestly and confusion in a relationship.

PARIS, FRANCE – JULY 16: PinkPantheress performs during Lollapalooza Paris Festival at Hippodrome de Longchamp on July 16, 2022 in Paris, France. (Photo by David Wolff-Patrick/Getty Images)

PinkPantheress spoke about the making of the song in a press release.

“‘Boy’s A Liar’ is the song I’m most excited to put out,” she revealed. “Me and Mura Masa wanted to create a fun track together about a common theme this time of year, boys being LIARS.”

Mura Masa previously produced PinkPantheress’ breakout hit, “Just For Me,” back in 2021. The song was featured on her debut mixtape To Hell with It. In addition to Mura Masa, the project featured production from Oscar Scheller, Izco, Natalia Fletcher, Jkarri, Zach Nahome, Kairos Laferme, Adam F, and Dill Aitchison.

In the time since, she’s released numerous singles in addition to “Boys a liar” and “Do you miss me?” She also dropped “Bbycakes” with Mura Masa and Lil Uzi Vert featuring Shygirl. She collaborated with Willow for “Where You Are.” Finally, she worked with Sam Gellaitry for “Picture in My Mind.”

Check out PinkPantheress’ “Boy’s a liar” below.

Quotable Lyrics:

What’s the point of crying?

It was never even love

Did you ever want me?

Was I ever good enough?

[Via]