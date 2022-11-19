Before the year is up, Rod Wave found time to squeeze in one last project for his fans. Back in August, the 23-year-old delivered his 24-track Beautiful Mind album, complete with features from Jack Harlow and December Joy. Now, he’s back with more, sharing eight new songs (and no guest appearances) on his Jupiter’s Diary: 7 Day Theory tape.

The record landed at midnight on Friday (November 18), and finds the Florida-born artist coasting across titles like “The Answer Is No,” “Love Overdose,” and closing track, “Don’t Need.” Alongside the new music came an accompanying Dre Beas-directed music video for the second title, “Got It Right.”

As Complex notes, producers such as TnTXD and Will A Fool were tapped to assist with Wave’s latest release.

Just last week, the “Heart on Ice” hitmaker kicked off his Beautiful Mind Tour. Toosii and Mariah the Scientist are opening for their fellow lyricist, and the first performance at Minneapolis’ Target Center brought in an undeniably impressive crowd.

Wave’s next performance will soon take place in Columbus’ Nationwide Arena. Afterward, fans will have the chance to catch the trio in Atlanta, Birmingham, Los Angeles, Houston, and more cities before the tour wraps up at the end of December.

As you may remember, upon sharing his August record, the genre-bending artist declared that Beautiful Mind would be his “last sad ass album.”

Seeing as the vibes on Jupiter’s Diary: 7 Day Theory are undeniably more cheerful, it seems Wave is keeping true to his word.

Jupiter’s Diary: 7 Day Theory Tracklist:

Break My Heart Got It Right The Answer Is No Jupiter’s Diary Love Overdose MJ Story Just Sing Don’t Need

