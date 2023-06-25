June isn’t over yet, but already it’s been one of the busiest months in terms of hip-hop and crime. We’ve had our eye on the YSL/YFN RICO trials for months now. In addition, YNW Melly’s double murder proceedings have seen plenty of ups and downs. Elsewhere, Boosie Badazz, Quando Rondo, and Jacquees were put behind bars (only the second artist remains there – the other two have since bonded out). As if all of that weren’t enough chaos to take in, reports claim that Hunxho was arrested in Atlanta on Saturday (June 24) night.

Footage obtained by @newsmadeit on Instagram shows officers at Lyfe ATL nightclub, where a shooting took place during the producer’s celebration. In the clip, a group of police run swarm toward the scene of the crime. We also see people and various cars waiting outside to see what would happen next. A truck that was in the area at the time seems to have taken some bullets, and at least one person was hit though their condition remains unknown at this time

Hunxho’s Birthday Party Takes an Upsetting Turn

Moments later, it’s been said that Hunxho was arrested for alleged gun possession. Another video taken last night shows the “48 Laws of Power” artist being held down on the ground by an officer. “Why they lock him up?” a female voice asks from being the camera. “They said Hunxho had a gun in his hand,” another woman explained.

The news is particularly unfortunate considering it comes little more than a year after the 24-year-old beat RICO charges. “Been fighting this RICO for FOUR YEARS,” he wrote on his Instagram Story in May 2022. “Dis s**t don’t even feel real right now 🙌🏾.”

Check out another video from Hunxho’s detainment below. Can you imagine a worse way to end your birthday than by getting arrested? Let us know in the comments, and tap back in later for more hip-hop/pop culture news updates.

