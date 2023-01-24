Deion Sanders took to his daughter’s defense over the weekend after Deiondra Sanders claimed that there were multiple murders on the campus of Jackson State University (JSU) while her father coached at the school. People quickly fact-checked her comments to find they were blatantly false.

“People don’t know there are killings on the campus … every few months,” Deiondra said.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA – FEBRUARY 04: Former NFL player Deion Sanders visits the SiriusXM set at Super Bowl 50 Radio Row on February 4, 2016 in San Francisco. (Photo by Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM)

In response to the backlash, Deion Sanders admitted that his daughter may be wrong, but added, “Some things we just should let go.” The legendary NFL player coached at the school from 2020 through 2022.

Deiondra later apologized for her comments in a lengthy video posted to Twitter on Sunday.

“I would like to apologize for a statement that I recently made concerning the JSU murders,” she explained. “I do feel like that I over-exaggerated due to the fact that every time I did come to town I was made aware of shootings, murders, robberies on campus, around campus and in the city. But I really do apologize for what I said. It’s just that things did happen while my family was there that the public was not made aware of. But I definitely shouldn’t have exaggerated like that and I do want to say that I apologize for that. So I apologize to the whole JSU community, JSU campus and everyone that’s a part of JSU.”

While there may not have been constant murders, one student died right before Deion announced he would be taking a job at the University of Colorado.

Check out Deion Sanders and Diondra Sanders’ responses on Twitter below.

Just so Ya Know "I don't play about my kids". If they're wrong the will repent and then make it right if possible publicly not privately. Some things we just should let go. PLEASE be careful speaking subliminally about my kids because my receipts ain't subliminal. #I'MHIM — COACH PRIME (@DeionSanders) January 23, 2023

It may not have been every few months but it did happen, lets not get it twisted!! Its a-lot y’all dont know about but I do apologize for exaggerating. I had no ill intent with my comments. pic.twitter.com/O2X5Oas9hw — Deiondra Sanders (@DeiondraSanders) January 22, 2023

