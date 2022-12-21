Deion Sanders has been in the news quite a bit as of late. This is all because of the recent news that he would be leaving Jackson State University. Consequently, Sanders has received criticism as this move goes against his prior commitment to HBCUs.

Now, Sanders will coach Colorado which is a much bigger program. He is also receiving a huge pay increase. Moreover, this could very well lead to a bigger job in the NFL or perhaps even another college program. Needless to say, Sanders is planning out a long-term future.

Coach Deion Prime Sanders warms up his team before the start of the first home game of the season against conference rival Grambling State University. (Aron Smith/Jackson State University via Getty Images)

Deion Sanders Vs. 49ers Teammate

This past week, Sanders got to sit down with Shannon Sharpe on Club Shay Shay. In fact, Sanders was interviewed in Boulder, Colorado as Sharpe traveled on location. Overall, they had an interesting chat that included some interesting stories from Sanders.

For instance, in the video down below, Sanders explains the time he punched a teammate during a film session. It is a pretty hilarious story that speaks to just how competitive Sanders was. Overall, it boils down to one of his teammates misreading his assignments on defense. Sanders didn’t like how this made himself look, and when his teammate dismissed his concerns, he opted to get physical.

In the comments of the post above, some fans have figured out that the teammate in question was Merton Hanks. This would make sense as Sanders noted that he was on the 49ers when this incident happened.

Either way, it was a fun story that had Sharpe laughing the entire time. For those who want to see the rest of the interview, you can check out the video, down below.

