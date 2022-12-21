Deion Sanders has been taking a lot of heat as of late. This is directly due to his decision to leave Jackson State University, which is an HBCU in Mississippi. Sanders had originally made it clear that he would be with the team long-term, however, he decided to leave for a bigger school.

This has opened up a massive dialogue about HBCUs and whether or not they are a viable option for athletes. Overall, it has been a contentious issue, with Sanders taking a lot of flack. Regardless, Sanders has remained firm on the notion that he is doing nothing wrong.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers speaks with members of the press at the Jackson State University team press conference during Cricket Celebration Bowl Media Day at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on December 16, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)

Deion Sanders Speaks

Recently, Sanders was interviewed by Shannon Sharpe for Club Shay Shay. During this interview, Sanders got to answer various questions about his JSU departure. At one point, Sanders even notes that HBCUs are underfunded and that he wanted to do an independent audit to investigate the situation.

“Let’s talk about the overall funding of school,” Sanders began. “I wanted to bring solvency to ‘how are we broke? how are we always asking? why are we always in a deficit?’ You mean everybody? That’s a problem for me. Let’s investigate and let’s find the faults. Is it the state is it the government? Where is this coming from? Let’s find it. I was willing to hire a team to audit and find this because it’s impossible for all of us to be in the same situation.

Additionally, Sanders went on to reveal that only seven percent of HBCU alumni donate to their alma maters. He feels like this number is way too low and that is has contributed to the lack of funding across the board.

Sanders had some interesting insights that will certainly stir up some debate. You can see more of Sanders’ conversation with Sharpe, below. Let us know what you thought of his analysis, in the comments section.

