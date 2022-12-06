Deion Sanders had a lot of work to do when he showed up at Jackson State just three years ago. HBCUs have oftentimes been left behind when it comes to college athletics, and Sanders was looking to change that. In just a few short years, he rejuvenated the program and turned it into an undefeated roster.

However, Sanders is catching a lot of flack right now as he announced the other day that he was leaving JSU. Moving forward, Sanders will be the head coach over at Colorado. Colorado is a bigger program that is set to give him a massive pay increase, at $5 million per year.

Deion Sanders at Aflac’s “The Park Bench” Twitch Premiere event and panel at The St. Regis Deer Valley on January 22, 2022, in Park City, Utah. Aflac debuted “The Park Bench” film as part of its Close the Gap initiative to help close the health and wealth gap in America. (Photo by Fred Hayes/Getty Images for Aflac)

Deion Sanders Mural Vandalized

Subsequently, there has been a lot of discourse surrounding Sanders’ decision to leave. Many believe it is a betrayal of the athletes he recruited to the college. Furthermore, others believe it demonstrates that people use HBCUs as a stepping stone to greater success. However, there are certainly people who are standing up for Coach Prime during this time.

Despite all of this, the anger on campus is palpable. In the Instagram post down below, you can see that a Deion Sanders mural was completely defaced. This kind of action was inevitable, as fans of the team are letting their voices be heard.

Sanders proved himself to be a phenomenal coach who went above and beyond the call of duty. He brought in guests to educate his young athletes about the pitfalls of success. Additionally, he relocated his students after the flooding disaster in Mississippi this past year. All-in-all, he was an overwhelmingly net positive for the school.

Sanders’ coaching career remains a developing story, so stay tuned to HNHH for updates. Let us know what you think of Sanders’ decision, in the comments below.

[Via]