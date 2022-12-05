Shannon Sharpe is someone who was able to excel at an HBCU. He went to Savannah State and he eventually turned that into a successful NFL career. Sharpe went on to win three Super Bowl titles, and to this day, he is considered as a top five tight end to ever do it.

Speaking of HBCUs, many are upset today as it was revealed that Deion Sanders would be leaving Jackson State University. Now, Coach Prime will go to Colorado, where he will coach a much bigger program. However, many feel betrayed as it felt like Sanders was going to be at JSU for the long haul.

Head coach Deion Sanders of the Jackson State Tigers looks on before the game against the Southern University Jaguars of the SWAC Championship game at Mississippi Veterans Memorial Stadium on December 03, 2022 in Jackson, Mississippi. (Photo by Justin Ford/Getty Images)

Shannon Sharpe’s Take On HBCUs

With Sanders leaving JSU, some have decided to defend him, while others have criticized him. Sharpe is one of the many who defended the rising star in the coaching world. In fact, Sharpe noted that had he had the choice, he would not have gone to an HBCU.

I went to an HBCU, but only because I was prop 48. It worked out gr8 for me. Had I had the grades coming out of hs. I wouldn’t haven’t chosen an HBCU,” he wrote on Twitter.

For many, this was an incredibly disappointing revelation. As you will see in many of the tweets below, fans felt like Sharpe was taking an unnecessary swipe at historically black colleges and universities. Furthermore, others felt like it was weird to disparage a school that helped you get to the NFL.

“This tweet was painful,” reporter Dave Zirin said. “Damn. I’ve done lectures/events at a dozen HBCUs. I got my first teacher certification at an HBCU. Always the most inquisitive, interesting students. Some of the best profs. I know Shannon wants to defend Deion but… This. Aint. It.” Another Twitter user simply said “So you used your HBCU to get on cause you ain’t have the grades! Thanks for your honesty! You would’ve never made it to the NFL without a HBCU! Shannon I just expected more from you!”

This is really a disappointed stance. HBCUs are not “last resorts”



Overall, this is a complicated subject that will bring forth numerous different opinions and perspectives. Let us know what you thought of Sharpe’s, in the comments down below.

